B. Riley Raises Zagg (ZAGG) Price Target to $17.00

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zagg’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZAGG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Zagg in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zagg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Zagg stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,258. Zagg has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $403.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Zagg had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. research analysts anticipate that Zagg will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Larabee sold 18,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $269,427.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,190.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $170,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,485.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,594 shares of company stock valued at $746,327 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

