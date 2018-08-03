B. Riley Increases Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Price Target to $40.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. 674,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.80 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 19.49%. analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 10th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In other news, VP Deepak Sood sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at $501,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $639,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $20,759,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $14,985,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $13,771,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,085,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,188,000 after buying an additional 385,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,028,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after buying an additional 312,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.