Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.22.

AAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Axon Enterprise traded down $1.56, hitting $68.22, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 15,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,869. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 253.41, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.01. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $70,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,834.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $15,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,722,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,200 shares of company stock worth $16,123,694. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

