Axis Capital (AXS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital’s second-quarter earnings per share beat estimates on the back of portfolio optimization initiatives, acquisition of Novae Group and a stellar performance at Insurance segment. It continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave way for long-term growth. The company remains focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the insurer has been improving its portfolio mix as well as underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed the industry year to date. Its inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic buyouts. But exposure to cat loss has been denting the insurer’s underwriting results and dragging its bottom line. Also, stiff competition in the reinsurance industry and escalating expenses restrict margin expansion.<“

AXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Shares of Axis Capital traded down $0.63, reaching $55.11, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,029. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $148,725.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,103 shares in the company, valued at $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 430.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 597.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,436 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 21.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

