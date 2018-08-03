Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. equinet set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Axel Springer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.79 ($78.58).

Shares of FRA SPR opened at €63.30 ($74.47) on Monday. Axel Springer has a 52-week low of €49.45 ($58.18) and a 52-week high of €73.80 ($86.82).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

