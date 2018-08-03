Avon Products (AVP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 11,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $719.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avon Products from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

In other Avon Products news, insider Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 456,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $872,694.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,916.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,031,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,876 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

