Aviva PLC Sells 2,595 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $29,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total value of $4,472,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,434.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $3,368,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,845,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,755,017 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.95.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences opened at $145.04 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $100.20 and a 12-month high of $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

