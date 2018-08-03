Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,829 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,863,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,093,000 after buying an additional 150,882 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,502.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 122,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 119,007 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 209.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 87,798 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,952,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 55,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $138.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.41 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $1,005,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,312 shares in the company, valued at $28,804,991.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,379 shares of company stock worth $3,978,871. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

