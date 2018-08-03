Aviva PLC Buys 8,431 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture opened at $160.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $127.26 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. Accenture’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $735,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,410.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,735,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,018. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.