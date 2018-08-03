Avianca Holdings SA Announces Special Dividend of $0.07 (AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) announced a special dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Avianca has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years. Avianca has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avianca to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

AVH opened at $6.23 on Friday. Avianca has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $528.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Avianca will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

AVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Avianca from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers.

