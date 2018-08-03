Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.28% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals opened at $6.43 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, insider James E. Flynn sold 114,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $683,063.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.