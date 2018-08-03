Autoweb (AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research note published on Tuesday. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Autoweb’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

“We have a MARKET PERFORM investment rating on the shares as we await details of the company’s new strategic growth plan.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoweb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Autoweb from $4.90 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Autoweb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Autoweb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

Autoweb stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 2,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,709. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30. Autoweb has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. equities analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared Robert Rowe purchased 60,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investment & Development Finan purchased 54,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $199,728.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 157,545 shares of company stock valued at $552,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Autoweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

