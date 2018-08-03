Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $102.81 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $362,501.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Landmark Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,266,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $101.25 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

