AT&T (T) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.85 on Monday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

