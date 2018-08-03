AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,636,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $450,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,809,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,886,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $162,658,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

AT&T opened at $31.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

