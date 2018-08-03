AtriCure (ATRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATRC opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,846.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AtriCure by 105.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.