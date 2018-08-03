Atmos Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million (ATMOS)

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Atmos coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atmos has traded 58.2% lower against the US dollar. Atmos has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1,261.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00084916 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004443 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022385 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 159.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Atmos Coin Profile

Atmos (ATMOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,623,650 coins and its circulating supply is 100,623,650 coins. Atmos’ official message board is medium.com/@thenovusphere . The official website for Atmos is novusphere.io . Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere

Atmos Coin Trading

Atmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

