Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 53.7% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications opened at $157.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.18. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $137.17 and a 52-week high of $177.67. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $346,947.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,984 shares of company stock worth $37,231,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.