Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $172,000 Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 73.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,589,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,977,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in International Paper by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,585,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,888,000 after buying an additional 321,576 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,642,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 395,334 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,228,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,702,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,196,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,908,000 after buying an additional 32,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

IP stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

