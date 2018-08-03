Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 787 Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 787 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136,113 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $318,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $373,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 36.4% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 21.2% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

Shares of Wynn Resorts opened at $149.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $124.11 and a 12-month high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 101.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.