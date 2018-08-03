Atlantica Yield (AY) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) has trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlantica Yield earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7993194491853 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,324. Atlantica Yield has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $225.27 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.