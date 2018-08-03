Athenex (ATNX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATNX. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of Athenex traded down $0.64, reaching $18.41, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,437. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -1.44. Athenex has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 121,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $2,069,912.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 29,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $495,100.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,671. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 47.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Athenex by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

