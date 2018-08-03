Athene (ATH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Athene had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Athene traded up $3.35, hitting $49.12, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 33,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,916. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.22. Athene has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

