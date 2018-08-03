Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.55. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 4,400 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $177,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,756,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,800 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $350,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,382,628.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.