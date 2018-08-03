At Home Group Inc (HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa Sells 4,300 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Sg Corsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 20th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 4,300 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 22,600 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $803,430.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Peter Sg Corsa sold 22,600 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $796,876.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 22,600 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $813,148.00.

At Home Group opened at $33.35 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. At Home Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in At Home Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in At Home Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in At Home Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOME shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

