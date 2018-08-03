Astronics (ATRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) posted its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Astronics traded up $2.04, reaching $41.59, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 550,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Astronics has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Astronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.