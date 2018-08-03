Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) Given a $6.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) has been assigned a $6.00 target price by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 275.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AST. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Asterias Biotherapeutics traded down $0.05, hitting $1.60, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,587. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Asterias Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.80% and a negative net margin of 403.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Asterias Biotherapeutics by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

