Assetmark Inc. Invests $73.76 Million in iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,608,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,764,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of iShares Global 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,303.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF opened at $47.90 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

