Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.99% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $120,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hays Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $75.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

