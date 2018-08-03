Assetmark Inc. Has $95.57 Million Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $95,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,050,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd opened at $83.08 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

