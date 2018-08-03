Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Trading Up -5.8%

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $41.46. Approximately 11,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 300,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

The firm has a market cap of $847.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 379.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,148.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek A. Small bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.48 per share, with a total value of $99,552.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,091 shares in the company, valued at $27,712,414.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after buying an additional 176,976 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 233,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 105,552 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 203,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,130,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

