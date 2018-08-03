Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (ASBFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Assd Brit FOODS/ADR to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR opened at $31.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

