Aspen Insurance (AHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of AHL stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aspen Insurance has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Aspen Insurance’s payout ratio is -14.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

