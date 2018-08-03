Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on Aspen Aerogels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

