Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) dropped 12% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 1,199,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 500,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

AHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $778.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.42 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

In related news, Director Alan Tallis sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $90,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $339,406. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 73,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,636,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 364,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 144,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,247,000 after buying an additional 123,176 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.