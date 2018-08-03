ASE INDL HLDG C/S (ASX) and Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Financial Survey

ASE INDL HLDG C/S (NYSE: ASX) and Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ASE INDL HLDG C/S has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanwha Q Cells has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.4% of ASE INDL HLDG C/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hanwha Q Cells shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE INDL HLDG C/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ASE INDL HLDG C/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hanwha Q Cells does not pay a dividend. ASE INDL HLDG C/S pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASE INDL HLDG C/S and Hanwha Q Cells’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE INDL HLDG C/S $9.55 billion 1.08 $826.48 million $0.34 14.65 Hanwha Q Cells $2.18 billion 0.25 -$12.40 million ($0.11) -60.00

ASE INDL HLDG C/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hanwha Q Cells. Hanwha Q Cells is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE INDL HLDG C/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ASE INDL HLDG C/S and Hanwha Q Cells, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE INDL HLDG C/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanwha Q Cells 2 0 0 0 1.00

Hanwha Q Cells has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Hanwha Q Cells’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hanwha Q Cells is more favorable than ASE INDL HLDG C/S.

Profitability

This table compares ASE INDL HLDG C/S and Hanwha Q Cells’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE INDL HLDG C/S 8.50% 12.63% 6.35% Hanwha Q Cells 0.19% 0.86% 0.18%

Summary

ASE INDL HLDG C/S beats Hanwha Q Cells on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE INDL HLDG C/S Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Hanwha Q Cells Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers. The company also develops and sells solar power projects; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and management services. In addition, it offers services for the development and installation of ground-mounted and commercial rooftop PV systems. Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. serves utility companies and system integrators directly, as well as through third-party distributors. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hanwha Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.

