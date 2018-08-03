Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.01%.

ASCMA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,990. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASCMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

