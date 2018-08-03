Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Director Kay W. Mccurdy Sells 3,500 Shares

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co traded down $0.17, reaching $70.98, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 7,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,764. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

