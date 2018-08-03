Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $13.76 to $11.68 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,471. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,718.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.