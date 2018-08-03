Arrow Electronics (ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $2.09 -2.21 EPS.

NYSE ARW traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,578. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $132,375.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.