Arrow Electronics (ARW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09 -2.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 -7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,800. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Pivotal Research set a $98.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.17.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $132,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

