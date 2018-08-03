ARRIS International (ARRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. ARRIS International updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Shares of ARRIS International opened at $23.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. ARRIS International has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Get ARRIS International alerts:

In other news, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $35,505.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,239.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Potts sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $73,763.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,425.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $383,168. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARRIS International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,285,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,283,000 after acquiring an additional 65,509 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the first quarter worth $227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of ARRIS International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of ARRIS International by 103.5% during the first quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of ARRIS International by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARRS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ARRIS International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ARRIS International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of ARRIS International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.