ArQule (ARQL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 4,494,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 1,271,657 shares.The stock last traded at $5.70 and had previously closed at $4.98.

The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Get ArQule alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARQL shares. Leerink Swann raised ArQule from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ArQule from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In related news, CEO Paolo Pucci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 420,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,474.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $5,179,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 57,257 shares of company stock worth $171,425 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the first quarter worth $100,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the second quarter worth $109,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the second quarter worth $349,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.85.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.