Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 77.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Armada Hoffler Properties traded up $0.03, reaching $15.47, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 232,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,660. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $699.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

