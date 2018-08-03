Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AI. Maxim Group cut Arlington Asset Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Singular Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.25 target price on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment traded down $0.02, reaching $10.39, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 296,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,943. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $294.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

