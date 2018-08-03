Arjuna Capital Buys Shares of 1,811 SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 847,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 845,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,623,000 after purchasing an additional 77,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 254,116 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.94.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $320.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $159.44 and a 1 year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.75 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 16.47%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $849,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kamran F. Husain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $480,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,575. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

