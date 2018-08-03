Arconic Inc (ARNC) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,916 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,685.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,387,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,570,000 after buying an additional 15,469,867 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,178,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,381,000 after buying an additional 3,425,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,736,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,277,000 after buying an additional 1,020,798 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Arconic by 96.4% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,375,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Arconic by 156.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arconic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 544,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,770,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,870,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

