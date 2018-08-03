Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) PT Raised to $57.00

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

ADM opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 100,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $4,841,299.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,314,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $60,856.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,949. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9,164.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after buying an additional 2,987,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,536,000 after buying an additional 2,598,337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at about $28,649,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 222.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at about $25,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

