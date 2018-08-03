Arch Coal Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share (ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Coal in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $592.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arch Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners set a $106.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

NYSE ARCH opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.89. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Coal by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arch Coal by 3,230.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

