ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (MT) PT Set at €37.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (AMS:MT) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s previous close.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a €44.40 ($52.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.30 ($41.53).

Get ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) alerts:

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) stock opened at €26.65 ($31.35) on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.